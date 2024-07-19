Struggle Kabhi Khatam Nahi Hota”, Bhuvan Bam Talks About Rejections, Hierarchy in Bollywood

With a show heavily focusing on masculine positivity, Yuvaa has provided men with a safe space to express their emotions and vulnerabilities engrossing in a deep conversation with Nikhil Taneja. In an emotions-heavy conversation, Bhuvan Bam bares his heart out while talking about his struggles, rejections he faced in Bollywood, his personal life, and more.

In the episode, talking about the rejections he faced in the industry, the ‘BB Ki Vines’ fame actor and digital content creator, Bhuvan Bam said, “Rejection is a part of this thing that we are in. Rejection nahi hoga toh kaise hoga phir.” Elaborating further on the hierarchy in Bollywood and chasing people for work and opportunities, Bhuvan added, “Yeh hierarchy system bada crazy hai idhar. Aapko tab pucha jayega jab aapke upar wale mana kar denge.. Tab aap pe baat aayegi. Jitna jaldi ye realise kar lo utna sahi hai. The world doesn’t revolve around you. You only have to chase and you only have to find opportunities for yourself. Cannot just sit at home and expect ki aata hi hoga call. Nahi aayega kabhi. It’s never gonna come. We have to find a way.”

Recalling the struggles and keeping yourself relevant in the industry, Bhuvan shared, “Yeh jo bolte hain na ki ab ja kar struggle khatam hua hai, maine kaha bhai jhooth hai ye. Struggle kabhi khatam nahi hota hai. Aap jaane jate ho apne peechle kaam ki wajah se, wo bhi galat hai. Aapko wo janwane ke liye bhi bohot haath paer marne padhte hain. Kya mujhe aisa karna cahiye? Over toh nahi ho jaega? Kya unko ye toh nahi lagega ki mauke ki talash mein hoon? Hoon na mauke ki talash mein isliye toh aaya hoon yahan pe ghar chhod kar apna, kaam karne. So I think haan, it's not an easy, hunky dory situation.”

When Nikhil asked how Bhuvan let go of his ego despite having love, subscribers, and fame, the actor replied, “Yeh develop hua hai in life kaafi sare rejections ke baad, kaafi saare ‘tere baski nahi hai’ ke baad. Aap us hi chaar diwari mein video banao. Ruko! Dhindhora banaya! Try karna bohot zaruri hai, aap try hi nahi karoge toh kaise chalega? Agar mai uske bharose baitha rehta toh mai abhi tak banata rehta us room mein videos! Itna miss karta hoon videos banana par wo videos se nahi dega koi mujhe film, is liye maine Dhindhora banaya, to tell people that look I have it in me, I just have to polish my talent a little more. Aap kisi ko mauka hi nahi doge toh kaise change laoge?”

In the very personal, raw and sensitive episode, Bhuvan also talked about his relationship with his parents, his family’s struggle in fighting alcoholism, his father’s brain stroke, his years growing up in a tough environment, being in a loyal stable relationship since 4th standard, how he keeps his relationship fresh and alive after so many years, why he started BB Vines production and what next. Bhuvan also revealed in the conversation that he will be starring in a film next year, apart from doing season 2s of Dhindora and Taaza Khabar.