Studio Green shares 50-day countdown message for 'Kanguva' fans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 : As fans gear up for the release of one of the year's most awaited films, 'Kanguva', Studio Green has marked the 50-day countdown to its release by sharing a message.

The production house on Wednesday, took to its Instagram account to share a post that includes scenes from the film's trailer.

"The Throne awaits and Legend unfolds 50 days to go until #Kanguva's reign #KanguvaFromNov14,"read the caption of their post.

The trailer shows off striking visuals and intense action scenes, giving a peek into the movie's storyline.

Suriya, in the lead role, presents a strong and commanding presence, while Bobby Deol plays a key role that adds to the plot.

Directed by Siva, the film has Suriya in a fierce, action-packed role. Bobby Deol also plays an important character, and the music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Kanguva comes after other big South Indian films like Kalki 2898 AD and is expected to be a major release this year.

Helmed by Siva and produced by Studio Green, 'Kanguva', the film features scenes set 1,500 years in the past and stars Suriya facing off against Bobby Deol. The cast includes Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Ananda.

With an estimated budget of over Rs 350 crore, 'Kanguva' has been filmed in seven countries and various parts of India.

The highly-anticipated film Kanguva will release in theatres on November 14.

