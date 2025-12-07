Subhash Ghai expresses gratitude as Madhuri Dixit hosts him for a lovely dinner

Mumbai, Dec 7 Filmmaker Subhash Ghai expressed his gratitude as actress Madhuri Dixit hosted him and his daughter Meghna for a lovely dinner, along with some other prominent names from various fields.

Posting a photo collage of the fun get-together on his Insta handle, Ghai wrote, "Last eve It was so different dinner party hosted by ram madhuri dixit at home I interacted with old friends from different fields like #harsh Goenka #mr n mrs nishit desai n other profound guests. (sic)"

Thanking Madhuri and her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, for a memorable evening, the director revealed that his daughter was in awe of the decor of their lovely home.

"My daughter Meghna ghai puri loved Madhuri house decor . Thank u madhuri n dr ram nene for such a warmth (folded hand emojis). Stay blessed always (folded hand emojis) love. SG (folded hand emojis)," Ghai added.

Ghai and Madhuri share a strong personal and professional rapport, as the filmmaker has played a significant role in cementing Madhuri's position in the industry.

For those who do not know, Ghai and Madhuri worked together for the first time in the 1989 drama, "Ram Lakhan". The movie marked a turning point in Madhuri's career, establishing her as one of the leading ladies in Bollywood.

Again in 1993, Ghai directed Madhuri opposite Sanjay Dutt in "Khalnayak". Madhuri's role in this drama further helped solidify her position as a top actress in the industry.

Up next, Madhuri is all set to return to the silver screen in a chilling avatar in "Mrs Deshpande".

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the movie also features Siddharth Chandekar and Priyanshu Chatterjee in significant roles, along with others.

Backed by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with Kukunoor Movies, the show is the Hindi adaptation of the French thriller "La Mante".

