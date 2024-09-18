Subhash Ghai kick-starts new edition of 'Celebrate Cinema' film festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 : 'Celebrate Cinema 2024' is officially underway! Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai on Wednesday kick-started the new edition of the film festival.

Whistling Woods International's festival's opening session featured an insightful discussion with the team of the hit film 'Gadar 2'. Director Anil Sharma, his son Utkarsh Sharma and music director Mithoon among others were present at the festival.

In conversation with ANI, Subhash Ghai shared how this festival helps creative minds to learn about different aspects of the film industry.

"This festival celebrates cinema in a true way. From masterclasses to workshops and screenings, 'Celebrate Cinema' offers a lot. At this festival, students will get to learn a lot. If you are passionate about cinema, then one must attend this 3-day film festival. Also, we try to make students introduce to different kinds of films here. This time, they will get to see films like 'Gadar 2', 'Stree 2' and 'Laapataa Ladies'...all these projects are of different genres," Ghai said.

Music director Mithoon, who attended the festival, added, "I really appreciate the efforts of Subhash Ghai sir to come up with this festival every year. I feel it's very important to make films considering Indian ethos in mind...The films of Subhash Ghai's sir are proof. There are so many films of Shubhash Ghai sir that showcase the beauty of Indian culture."

'Stree 2' team will attend the festival on Thursday for an exciting conversation about cinema. Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, Amar Kaushik and Niren Bhatt are expected to mark their presence.

A special session will also be held with the team of 'Laapataa Ladies', which is directed by Kiran Rao. The festival will conclude with a much-anticipated session featuring the team of Amar Singh Chamkila, with Imtiaz Ali and Yashika Sikka in attendance.

