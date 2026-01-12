Subhash Ghai lauds Aditya Dhar, calls ‘Dhurandhar’ blend of artistic cinema, commercial success

Mumbai, Jan 12 Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has heaped praise on filmmaker Aditya Dhar for the blockbuster “Dhurandhar”, calling it an exceptional example of artistic filmmaking presented on a commercial platform in Hindi cinema.

Subhash took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of Aditya and said that the film left a deep impression on him and that he could not stop admiring the fine detailing in its storytelling.

“Hi Aditya. U deserve beyond congratulations for making this artistic craft of cinema at commercial platform in HINDI INDIAN CINEMA (sic),” Subhash wrote in the caption section.

The veteran filmmaker lauded the chapter-wise narrative, the layered conflicts and challenges, and the carefully crafted characters. He also applauded the casting, costumes, cinematography and the believable action sequences, along with the film’s grand sets.

“I saw the film yesterday n can’t stop praising your sense of details in story telling in chapters its conflicts , challenges, characters casting costumes cinematography n believable action n sets with brilliant performance of even smallest characters on screen with a world of Pakistani gangs some time ago (sic).”

Calling Dhurandhar deserving of all the commercial success it has received, the veteran filmmaker said he felt proud of Aditya and his entire team.

“It deserves all its commercial success it got n I feel proud of u n your team of DHURANDHAR with all my blessings (sic),” he concluded.

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and several other actors. The first instalment of a two-part film series, it depicts an anti-terror covert operation, where an undercover agent infiltrates Karachi's criminal and political underworld in Pakistan.

The plot loosely joins several real-life events involving geopolitical tensions such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and events surrounding Operation Lyari.

