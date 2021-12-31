Subhash Ghai on 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa': As artistes, we should keep growing
By IANS | Published: December 31, 2021 08:15 PM2021-12-31T20:15:03+5:302021-12-31T20:35:14+5:30
Mumbai, Dec 31 Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has revealed on the show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' that he ...
Mumbai, Dec 31 Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has revealed on the show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' that he will make his debut as a music composer at the age of 76 with his upcoming movie '36 Farmhouse'.
He will be appearing as a special guest on the singing reality show.
"When I was finalising the story of the film ('36 Farmhouse'), I thought that I should create a song for it too. So, I took some help from the students of Whistling Woods International and created two songs from scratch. The idea was to see if I could also be a music composer. As artistes, I feel we should always grow, and see what we can do with our capabilities," he says.
"Hence, this was my attempt at rediscovering myself as a music composer. When the songs come out, you all will be able to tell me how I fared," he adds.
The singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan, airs on Zee TV.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app