Sudesh Berry on his role in 'Gud Se Meetha Ishq': It's a lively character which audience will enjoy

Mumbai, April 21 Well-known TV and film actor Sudesh Berry talks about his role and how it is different from what he has done so far in the show 'Gud Se Meetha Ishq'.

Sudesh, who has often received all the praises for his negative roles, in this show, he will now play the positive character of Satyakam Rawat, who is a rich man from a poor family. He is very hardworking and honest and never compromises his principles.

He said: "I enjoy this show in the same way that we enjoy eating sweets after meals. It appears to be appealing. In a nutshell, it's a lively character who the audience will enjoy watching."

The show is all about a romantic chemistry between a female tourist guide and professional photographer. While actress Pankhuri Awasthi is seen in the role of Kaju, a hill tourist guide, Ishaan Dhawan plays a photographer Neil Khurana. Meera Deosthale essays a special character who is a mentally challenged person. Peelu Vidyarthi, Vishal Chaudhary, Amrapali Gupta, and Ananya Khare are among others.

'Gud Se Meetha Ishq' airs on Star Bharat.

