Sudhanshu Panday quits Anupamaa after four years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 : Sudhanshu Pandey, who became a household name through the hit TV show Anupamaa, has announced that he will no longer be part of the series.

The actor, known for playing the negative character Vanraj Shah, revealed the news during an Instagram Live session with his fans.

In his emotional announcement, Sudhanshu shared that, after four years of connecting with viewers through the show, he has decided to move on.

"I want to tell you all with a heavy heart that I am no longer a part of the show Anupamaa. I am not working on the show from the Raksha Bandhan episode. It has been so many days, I thought my audience might get angry with me, so I thought it was my responsibility to tell you all this myself. I will play many new characters, I will not bore you in the same role. Please keep supporting me in the future as well," Sudhanshu said in his live.

Anupamaa is a popular television series that revolves around the life of a devoted homemaker, Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly. The show highlights her journey of self-discovery and empowerment after years of putting her family's needs before her own. It has been praised for its strong storyline and relatable characters, making it a favorite among viewers.

