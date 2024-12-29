Suhana Khan-Agastya Nanda return to Mumbai after weekend getaway at Alibaug

Mumbai, Dec 29 Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, and her rumoured boyfriend, Agastya Nanda, were recently spotted returning to Mumbai after a weekend getaway in Alibaug.

On Sunday, SRK, Gauri Khan, and their children, AbRam and Suhana Khan, were seen in the city. The Khan family, along with Agastya, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, had enjoyed some quality time together in Alibaug. After their weekend retreat, they returned to Mumbai ahead of the New Year.

The family was photographed as they made their way back from Alibaug. They were seen exiting a speedboat and heading to their cars. A heartwarming moment was when Shah Rukh Khan was spotted holding his furry friend in his arms. Suhana, Agastya, and other friends were also seen arriving back in the city.

Shah Rukh Khan looked effortlessly cool in a black T-shirt paired with an oversized hoodie, covering his face with the hoodie’s hat, and matching cargo pants. Gauri looked chic in a white shirt, yellow blazer, and black flared pants. Suhana kept it casual yet stylish in a crop top, denim jeans, and white sneakers, while Agastya looked fashionable in a black T-shirt, blue jeans, and a black cap.

Recently, a fan spotted Suhana and Agastya together in Alibaug. A video shared on Instagram showed the rumored couple walking side by side and boarding a speedboat. Suhana also caught attention with a sweet gesture toward a cat being held by a woman.

After their debut in Zoya Akhtar's “The Archies,” Suhana and Agastya are preparing for their big-screen debuts. Suhana will star alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in his much-anticipated film “King.” The movie will reportedly be directed by Sidharth Anand, with Abhishek Bachchan playing the antagonist. Filming for the project is expected to begin in 2025.

Agastya's upcoming film is Sriram Raghavan's "Ikkis", where he will play the role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal.

