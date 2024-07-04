Sukhwinder lauds ‘Superstar Singer 3’ contestant for rendition of 'Haule Haule'

Mumbai, July 4 Singer Sukhwinder Singh, who appeared on the upcoming episode of the singing reality show, ‘Superstar Singer 3’ complimented the contestant Avirbhav S on his soulful rendition of the track 'Haule Haule', saying he is so good with expressions in his singing.

In the upcoming fun-filled episode, the contestants performed Sukhwinder's iconic songs to showcase his glorious legacy in the music world.

The 7-year-old Avirbhav from Kochi, Kerala, steals the spotlight with his soulful rendition of ‘Haule Haule’. The song is from the 2008 romantic comedy 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi', starring Shah Rukh Khan as Surinder Sahni, and Anushka Sharma as Taani.

Complimenting Avirbhav’s performance, Sukhwinder said: "Avirbhav is so good with expressions in his singing; the romantic expression, he does it so well. The way he reached that scale was outstanding and to top it all, the way he smiled while singing 'Haule Haule' made him look like SRK."

"The way he understands each note is just amazing; that is reflected in his performance as well. His effortless and smooth way of singing will take him a long way," added Sukhwinder.

'Superstar Singer 3' airs on Sony.

Sukhwinder has won a Grammy Award for 'Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media' for the song 'Jai Ho' from the film 'Slumdog Millionaire'.

He has also bagged the National Film Award for 'Best Male Playback Singer' at the 62nd National Film Awards for his songs in the 2014 film 'Haider' composed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

The singer is known for his tracks like 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', 'Menu Lagan Lagi', 'Mera Yaar Dildaar', 'Ramta Jogi', 'Kaavaan Kaavaan', 'Jhoom Jhoom Na', 'Chinnamma Chilakkamma', 'Woh Kisna Hai', 'Bunty Aur Babli', 'Nach Baliye', 'Omkara', 'Chak De India', 'Jogi Mahi', 'Fashion Ka Jalwa', 'Dhan Te Nan', 'Ibn-E-Batuta', 'Gallan Goodiyaan', 'O Re Rangreza' among numerous others.

