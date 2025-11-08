Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar to open Akon’s Delhi concert on November 9

Mumbai, Nov 8 Playback singers Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar are set to open the upcoming live show of singer-songwriter Akon in Delhi on November 9.

The show marks his exciting return to India. He will also perform in Bengaluru on November 14 and in Mumbai on November 16.

Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar are known for setting dance floors on fire with hits like ‘Mafiyaan’, ‘Kehndi Haan Kehndi Naa’, and ‘Sona Lagda’.

Sukriti said in a statement, “It’s honestly surreal. Growing up, we danced to Akon’s hits like 'Smack That', 'Chammak Challo' and ‘Bananza (Belly Dancer).’ Growing up we memorized all of Akon’s tracks, and even memorised and wrote down lyrics in our little book while listening on our mp3’s. Now, performing before him, especially in Delhi, our hometown, feels like coming full circle”.

Prakriti shared, “Akon’s songs defined an era for so many of us. This Delhi concert isn’t just a performance, it’s a huge celebration. We’re crafting a setlist that’s going to keep the energy high and surprise everyone”.

The concert is organised by Studio Majime, in partnership with White Fox, and is co-produced by Percept Live.

Sara Awwad of Studio Majime, said, “When we decided to bring Akon back to India, we wanted every city to feel more than just a show. Delhi, especially, we have a little surprise, for the opening act that would reflect both Akon's global appeal and India’s vibrant pop scene. Sukriti and Prakriti absolutely fit the bill; they’re bold, talented, and embody the fresh energy of India’s pop revolution”.

With the lasting global appeal of Akon's classics like ‘Lonely’, ‘Right Now (Na Na Na)’, and ‘Chammak Challo’, along with the modern pop flair of Sukriti and Prakriti, this Delhi concert promises a blend of Musical eras.

