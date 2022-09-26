Sultan director Ali Abbas Zafar and wife Alicia blessed with a baby girl

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar took to his Instagram handle and announced the birth of his daughter Alija Zehra Zafar. Ali and his wife Alicia Zafar, who got hitched in 2021, welcomed their little bundle of joy on September 24. Ali shared a photo of his wife cradling her baby bump. He also penned a heartwarming note which read, "Alicia and I began our journey with love, love which is beyond borders - colour and race, we are very fortunate that we found each other and got married, Now after almost after 2 years we are thankful to Almighty Allah for blessing us with most beautiful gift of our life."

He further added, "She came in our life on 24th September at midnight 12.25. Please welcome our bundle of Joy - Alija Zehra Zafar." Ali also made a pun about his, Alicia, and Alija's names at the end of his message. He wrote, "Ali Alicia Alija. #Aliverse."

Reacting to this big announcement, many Bollywood celebrities took to the comments section to extend their sweet wishes to the couple.Anushka Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar dropped heart emojis while Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Congratulations to you both.”Ranveer Singh commented, “Bhai,” while Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Badhai (congratulations).” Gauahar Khan wrote, “Blessing and more! Heartiest congratulations.” Ali is known for hit films like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat. The filmmaker recently made his directorial debut in OTT wiith the film Jogi, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Amyra Dastur. His next directorial work will be with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

