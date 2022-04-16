Suma Kanakala-starrer 'Jayamma Panchayathi' to hit screens on May 6

Chennai, April 16 Popular anchor, television presenter and host Suma Kanakala's comeback Telugu film 'Jayamma Panchayathi' is to hit screens on May 6 this year.

Telugu star Pawan Kalyan launched the theatrical trailer of the film, which has been directed by Vijay Kumar Kalivarapu.

The trailer of the film looks promising.

Although it doesn't give away the main plot, the film's trailer shows Suma playing the titular role of Jayamma, a bold and strong woman, who is determined to resolve her problems all by herself.

The trailer gives away the fact that Jayamma, whose husband is unwell, is open to even go against her village as well.

The film, which has cinematography by Anush Kumar, has music by M M Keeravani.

The village drama, produced by Balaga Prakash under Vennela Creations, has been edited by Ravi Teja Girijala.

