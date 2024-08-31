Suman Entertainment and Media Pvt Ltd, a leading player in the entertainment industry, proudly announces the acquisition of the Marathi Devotional Songs Catalogue from Ringo Media Corp renowned for its innovative and quality-driven content.This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for both parties, consolidating their positions in the ever-evolving entertainment landscape. The Marathi Devotional Songs Catalogue consists as per our sale agreement with Ringo Media Corp, known for delivering captivating content that resonates with global audiences, are now under the umbrella of Suman Entertainment and Media Pvt Ltd. This move positions the acquired channels for even greater success.Public NoticeAll citizens of Maharashtra are hereby informed through this public notice that Suman Entertainment and Media Pvt Ltd has acquired the Catalogue as per our sale agreement: If any individual has objections or concerns regarding this transaction, please contact us via the email provided below. Info@sumanentertainment.com Commenting on the acquisition, Mr. Chirayath Joseph, CEO of Ringo Media Corp, expressed his satisfaction, stating, "The selling of our Marathi Devotional Songs to Suman Entertainment and Media opens up exciting avenues for growth and collaboration. We are confident that our content will continue to thrive under their stewardship, reaching new heights of success in the dynamic entertainment industry."In response, Kedar Joshi, CEO of Suman Entertainment and Media Pvt Ltd, remarked, "We are delighted to welcome the Marathi Songs Catalogue associated with Ringo Media Corporations into the Suman family. This acquisition aligns with our strategic vision of fostering talent and delivering compelling content to audiences worldwide. Together, we look forward to pushing the boundaries of entertainment and setting new standards of excellence."With this acquisition, Suman Entertainment and Media reaffirms its commitment to innovation, creativity, and excellence in the entertainment industry. Both entities are poised to leverage their combined strengths to create compelling content that captivates audiences across various platforms.About Suman Entertainment and Media:Suman Entertainment and Media is a leading entertainment company dedicated to creating and distributing high-quality content across multiple platforms. With a diverse portfolio of projects spanning film, television, digital media, and more, Suman Entertainment and Media is committed to pushing the boundaries of storytelling and entertainment.