Sumeet Vyas, Arjun Mathur to come up with new show 'Jugaadistan'

Get ready to witness the madness of 'Jugaadistan'. Yes, you read it right.

Akarsh Khurana is coming up with a new show that is titled 'Jugaadistan' and it features Sumeet Vyas, Arjun Mathur, Parambrata Chatterjee, Rukshar Dhillon, Taaruk Raina, Gopal Datt and Ahsaas Channa.

Lionsgate Play's new project will take the audience through the dusty by-lanes of a campus, where college politicians, professors will be seen making students go weak in their knees and young people navigating their own moralities.

Talking more about the show, Akarsh Khurana said, "As a filmmaker and storyteller, you are always looking to push the envelope and challenge yourself. I wanted to do just that when this presented itself. While I have done youth-centric, college stuff before, this was like a different take on it. Like the darker side of our college years, and Delhi like we don't see often. We delve into an array of issues - college politics, student dynamics, side incomes - all of which are significant in how people's lives are shaped in their formative years. After all, college is the beginning of the rest of your adult life."

He added, "The decisions we take then usually have far reaching consequences. I also really enjoyed the track of investigative journalism and the quest for the truth that runs parallel to all the student shenanigans."

Rohit Jain, MD, South Asia and Networks - Emerging Markets Asia, Lionsgate, too spoke about the project.

He shared, "It's a show that we've put all our might behind. With Hiccups and Hookups we explored modern family dynamics; this time we take a real tour of campus life. It's not as hunky-dory as our pop culture makes it seem with their nostalgic songs and romantic stories. We get real and explore the gritty side that has never been seen on screen before. At Lionsgate Play, the endeavour is to chase stories that are out of the ordinary and I can't wait for the world to watch it."

'Jugaadistan' will be out on March 4.

( With inputs from ANI )

