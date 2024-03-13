Sumeet Vyas to direct 'Raat Jawaan Hai', show goes on floor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 : Sumeet Vyas is all set to don the director's hat with the upcoming show titled 'Raat Jawaan Hai' featuring Barun Sobti, Anjali Anand, and Priya Bapat.

Streaming platform SonyLIV on Wednesday announced the commencement of the shoot for their upcoming show.

Taking to Instagram, Anjali Anand treated fans with series of pictures from the sets featuring herself and team of the show.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "... RAAT JAWAAN HAI. Shoot commences and what a wonderful start it has been.

What fun it has been working with so many favourites from cast to crew. We're having too much fun making this for you and I'm sure you're going to have too much fun watching it. Ps. That second last picture is for @sumeetvyas and @sumeetvyas only! Iss se cool, hot aur dashing Director kahaan milta hai yaar?

Absolute love for you guys. Nothing without my team that carries me everyday."

Produced by Yamini Pictures Private Limited, the series promises viewers a fresh perspective on friendship, parenthood, and the challenges of modern life infused with moments of warmth and camaraderie. The show is expected to be a delightful mix of humor, drama and heartfelt moments.

Sumeet Vyas shared his excitement about helming Raat Jawaan Hai with a playful twist, saying there is a tendency of the world to think of parenting as the end of youth.

"Raat Jawaan Hai refutes this theory. It is the story of three friends who are doing their best to keep their friendship, individuality and madness alive even after having kids. The spirit of the show is shining bright even on the set with Barun, Anjali and Priya. We are having the best time on set, all three of them are such fun people to work with. Their energy is infectious, making our sets a carnival of laughter"

More details about 'Raat Jawaan Hai' are yet to be disclosed.

