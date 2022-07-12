Sun TV acquires satellite rights of Santhanam-starrer 'Gulu Gulu'

Chennai, July 12 The satellite and digital rights of Director Rathna Kumar's much-awaited comedy drama 'Gulu Gulu', featuring actor Santhanam and Athulya Chandra in the lead, have been acquired by the Sun group.

While the satellite rights of the film, which promises to be a hilarious comedy, have been acquired by Sun TV, the digital rights of the film have been acquired by Sun NXT.

Santhanam plays an interesting character called 'Google' in the film.

In it, he plays a person who is well travelled and knows 13 languages. Yet, his English is broken. He gets bashed up in the name of doing social service but knows about almost anything and everything. What's more, he'll give everybody who asks him a question a clear cut explanation. That is why he is lovingly called 'Google'.

However, everytime people call him that, all he hears is 'Gulu Gulu'.

The film, which has music by Santhosh Narayanan, also features Namitha Krishnamurthy, Pradeep Rawat, Mariyam George, Sai Dheena, 'Lollu Sabha' Maaran and 'Lollu Sabha' Seshu, among others.

Produced by Raj Narayanan, the film has cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan and editing by Philomin Raj.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor