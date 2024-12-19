Sundance Film Festival gala to honour 'Wicked' star Cynthia Erivo with Visionary award

Washington [US], December 19 : The 2025 Sundance Film Festival gala will honour veteran filmmaker James Mangold with a Trailblazer Award and 'Wicked' star Cynthia Erivo with a Visionary Award.

It is set to take place at Utah's Grand Hyatt Deer Valley on January 24, reported Deadline.

"Receiving the Visionary Award is an honour that fills me with immense gratitude. Sundance has always been a sanctuary for bold voices and transformative narratives, and to be a part of and recognized by this incredible community is deeply meaningful. Storytelling is the foundation of my work, and it's a privilege to celebrate this art form alongside so many extraordinary creators. This recognition inspires me to continue championing bold, diverse stories that connect, challenge, and uplift us all," said Erivo.

Mangold is being honoured with the Trailblazer Award for his dedication and contributions to the field of cinema. His directorial debut, Heavy, received the Special Jury Prize for Directing at the 1995 Sundance Film Festival, as per the outlet.

"Sundance has been many things in my life; a faraway dream on a mountain, a laboratory at which I developed the script for Cop Land, a festival at which I debuted Heavy, my first feature, and later, a place I have proudly mentored talented young filmmakers. I am floored and flattered that Sundance thought my body of work was worthy of this honour," added James Mangold.

"James Mangold and Cynthia Erivo embody the very essence of creativity and impact within the arts," said Amanda Kelso, Acting CEO of Sundance Institute.

Amanda appreciated the work of James Mangold for the way he effectively brings the story on-screen, "James' career reflects the heart of filmmaking: bold and authentic storytelling. His connection to the Sundance Institute, from his early days as a participant in our artist programs to his groundbreaking work as a director, has left a lasting impact on the film community."

"Cynthia's journey, marked by electrifying performances in every project she touches, has made her a dynamic artist who inspires and empowers audiences and creators alike. We are thrilled to honour James with the Trailblazer Award and Cynthia with the Visionary Award, celebrating their extraordinary achievements and the powerful stories they continue to bring to life," shared Amanda, reported Deadline.

The evening will also honour Michelle Satter, Founding Senior Director of Artist Programs at Sundance Institute. The annual Vanguard Awards Presented by Acura will be awarded during the evening to Sean Wang, writer and director of Didi, and Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie, co-directors of Sugarcane, who premiered their films at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

The Sundance Film Festival takes place from January 23 to February 2, 2025, in person in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, according to Deadline.

