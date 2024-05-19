Sunday Darshan: Amitabh Bachchan greets his fans outside Jalsa

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 : This Sunday was again special for megastar Amitabh Bachchan's fans as he stepped outside his house Jalsa and greeted his fans.

For his latest Sunday darshan, Big B opted for a white kurta-pyjama that he teamed up with a blue-coloured jacket.

With his folded hands, he happily greeted his fans.

He can be seen interacting with his fans.

Every Sunday, hundreds of fans gather outside Amitabh Bachchan's residence to get a glimpse of the megastar, and from the past over 40 years, the 'Sholay' star has been making sure to meet them.

Big B always goes barefoot to meet his fans. In one of the blog posts, he explained the reason behind this.

He wrote, "some sarcastically commented on a few occasions .. 'who goes out wearing socks and bare feet' .. I say ..'I DO' ! .. you got a problem with that !!?? 'You go to the temple bare feet .. my well wishers are my temple !!'"

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting for 'Vettaiyan', which also stars Rajinikanth. Pictures from Big B and Rajinikanth's reunion on the sets of TJ Gnanavel's upcoming film went viral.

In a photo, the megastars, wearing sleek suits, posed stylishly together. Rajinikanth and Amitabh also hugged each other, and another photo showed them deeply engrossed in discussion. Prior to this, they were featured together in Andhaa Kaanoon (1983), and Geraftaar (1985). Their last film was Hum, which was released in 1991.

Big B will also be seen with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The film will hit the theatres on June 27.

