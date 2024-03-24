'Sunflower season 2': Sunil Grover reveals traits of 'Sonu Singh' he wants in real life

New Delhi [India], March 24 : Sunil Grover, who reprised his role as the enigmatic Sonu Singh in 'Sunflower season 2', revealed the traits of the character that he wants in his real life.

Created by showrunner Vikas Bahl and directed by Navin Gujral, the show features Sunil Grover in the lead role alongside Ashish Vidyarthi, Ranvir Shorey, Mukul Chaddha and Girish Kulkarni in other prominent roles.

In a conversation with ANI, Sunil shared, "There are a lot of things in Sonu that I want to have, but I don't have them. But I think, Sonu likes to celebrate life. I also like to celebrate life. This is a common factor. Sonu, in any situation, finds something for himself. I also try to find something for myself in any situation. There are a lot of things that make me jealous of Sonu that I don't have. Like, no matter how bad the time is for Sonu like when the police came to arrest him. He doesn't pay much heed to the situation. He thinks he's his friend. So the way he looks at life is beautiful."

In season 2, Rosie is a captivating bar dancer, who has inherited Kapoor's penthouse, raising more questions and spotlight to the case.

Talking about how she is similar to her character from the show, Adah Sharma added, "It's a bit aspirational for me to be like that in real life. But I think, maybe I don't care about what other people think. Rosy too, wherever she goes, she feels that, yeah, whatever I'm doing, she seems, but she seems more in control of situations than I am in real life."

Earlier, while throwing light on his character, Sunil said, "I like Sonu's character very much who lives in the Sunflower society. He looks very innocent. He also looks idiot sometimes, he takes the blame on himself for a murder that someone else has committed."

Picking up from where Season 1 left off, police duo DG and Tambe, portrayed by Ranvir Shorey and Girish Kulkarni respectively, continue their relentless hunt for Kapoor's murderer. Rosie is a bar dancer, who has inherited Kapoor's penthouse, raising more questions in the case. As the story progresses, love and romance will flourish between Sonu and Rosie.

'Sunflower Season 2' is streaming on ZEE5 from March 1.

