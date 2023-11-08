Suniel Shetty calls daughter Athiya "Chor" for stealing his belt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 : Bollywood's adorable and stylish father and daughter duo- Suniel Shetty and Athiya engaged in a fun banter on social media after she stole his belt to complete her outfit.

On Wednesday, Athiya took to her Instagram story and shared a mirror selfie.

Giving a glimpse of her look for the day, she revealed that she stole her dad's belt to amp her outfit.

Athiya is seen dressed in a white striped top, which she teamed up with blue denim.

For glam, she accessorized with Suniel Shetty's belt.

Sharing a picture, she wrote, "Stole @suniel.shetty's belt today."

Re-sharing her daughter's post, Suniel wrote, "Chor with heart emoji."

Suniel, who is married to Mana Shetty, has two kids with her - Athiya and Ahan Shetty.

Athiya and cricketer KL Rahul exchanged vows on January 23, 2023, at Suniel's farmhouse in Khandala. After the wedding, Suniel spoke to the photographers and thanked them for their blessings.

Among the select group of friends who attended the wedding were Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor, and Anushka Ranjan, along with her husband Aditya Seal. Cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma, with wife Pratima Singh, also attended.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suneil will be next seen in the comedy film 'Welcome To The Jungle' alongside Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor