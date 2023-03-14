Suniel Shetty, Esha Deol share experience of working in 'Hunter - Tootega Nahi Todega'

Mumbai, March 14 Bollywood actors like Suniel Shetty, Esha Deol and Rahul Dev, who found the shooting experience for the web series 'Hunter- Tootega Nahi Todega', very exciting, said that they never realised when the time passed and the shoot was completed.

As the trailer of the web series was launched on Tuesday (March 14), they talked about their entire experience of working in the action-packed drama which focuses on the life of a cop and how he gets trapped in a murder case. The actors also briefed about their characters in the web series.

Talking about the show, Suniel, who will be seen as ACP Vikram Sinha, said: "It feels like yesterday we were shooting and today we are already unveiling the show trailer. It was surely a special experience and journey working with such talented people on and off sets. My character is very interesting, and he has a trait that will make the viewers want to know more of him. I enjoyed playing ACP Vikram Sinha thoroughly. I hope the viewers enjoy watching this show for which they have been eagerly waiting."

The trailer is full of action, drama, and thrill. Opening with a family flashback montage, the trailer gives insight into ACP Vikram's life. In the beginning, it seemed to be a perfect family life but later is full of action and drama as he is falsely implicated in a murder case. From a cop, he turns into a criminal and this makes things tough for him.

After unveiling the trailer, Esha said: "Oh man, time has flown by in a jiffy. We all were waiting for this day, and it was already here. I am super excited that the trailer is out, we eagerly want to see how the audiences react to it. In my first instinct, it was an immediate 'Yes' for me because of the unpredictable storyline and second, the characters are so diverse and yet relatable. Audiences will surely enjoy watching it."

Rahul also added: "It was an honour and an amazing experience to be a part of Hunter: Tootega Nahi, Todega. All the characters are thought through and beautifully written, my character is a nimble-witted head, who has his own rule book and likes to follow it to the T. The show has a gripping storyline, portrayed by conventional characters but with twists."

