Suniel Shetty offers condolences following the Tejas Crash, expresses gratitude to every officer

Mumbai, Nov 23 Actor Suniel Shetty flagged off the 10 km segment of the WNC Half Marathon 2025 on Sunday. He was accompanied by his actor son Ahan Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, and Western Naval Command's Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Krishna Swaminathan.

Speaking during the event, the 'Border' actor expressed his grief over the unfortunate demise of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who passed away in a Tejas aircraft crash during the Dubai Air Show 2025.

He said, "It is an extremely sad incident. The investigation is underway. Every officer who is serving the country wearing the uniform, I thank them wholeheartedly. I am very proud of them."

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan also offered his condolences with a social media post that read, "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who gave his life while showcasing the pride of our Indian Air Force, the Tejas. A brave son of India taken far too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. India stands with you in this moment of immeasurable grief. (sic)"

Actor Sonu Sood added, "Today, India mourns the loss of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, a brave Tejas pilot who gave his life doing what he loved -- flying for his nation. His courage and sacrifice will forever remain in our hearts. Salute to a true hero. Jai Hind."

Wing Commander Namansh Syal passed away after a Tejas aircraft crashed, bursting into flames during the Dubai Air Show 2025.

His mortal remains have been flown back to India on a special aircraft.

Honoring his bravery and service, the Emirati Defence Forces accorded him a ceremonial guard of honour.

A court of inquiry has also been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.

It must be noted that this is the second crash involving a Tejas aircraft after the 2024 mishap near Jaisalmer.

