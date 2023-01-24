Suniel Shetty was in tears at daughter Athiya Shetty's wedding with KL Rahul

After a four-year romance, Athiya Shetty and her cricketer beau KL Rahul are all set to take tie the knot in an intimate house wedding in Khandala.Just as the wedding rituals started, Suniel Shetty turned emotional. The actor turned teary as Athiya and KL Rahul started the pheras, reports Bollywoodlife. All through the wedding, Suniel was reportedly attending to everyone at the wedding and taking care of everyone.

The newlyweds posed for photos outside the venue - the Shetty family home in Khandala - on Monday evening. Both bride and groom opted for a lighter colour palette - Athiya looked lovely in a pale pink embroidered lehenga and diamonds, KL Rahul wore white with an emerald necklace. The wedding was a private affair and was attended by only the closest of the bride and groom's family and friends. The bride looked resplendent in a pink lehenga, while the groom looked dapper in a beige sherwani. The newly weds also posed for the photographers waiting outside the wedding venue post the ceremony.