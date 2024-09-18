Sunil Grover says Archana Puran Singh has profound understanding of humour, human psyche

Mumbai, Sep 18 Actor-comedian Sunil Grover, who is gearing up for the release of the second season of the streaming sketch comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, has heaped praise on actress Archana Puran Singh lauding her profound understanding of humour and the human psyche.

Sunil told IANS that her understanding of humour is not limited to one genre, she understands and enjoys all kinds of humour.

The actor told IANS, “She is a brilliant actress, and has done all kinds of roles. She is a full package. Her understanding of humour and human psyche is next level. For us as performers on the show, this quality of her becomes a privilege because we know that we can make a joke of any genre, and she will still catch it”.

Kiku Sharda chimed in as said that given her enormous experience, she catches instantly as to what we are going through if there’s a technical glitch. This also gives them a huge morale boost given they have a safety net in the form of Archana.

The trailer of the second season of the show, which was unveiled recently, promises a mix of guests from cinema and cricket in the 2nd season with guests like Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, NTR Jr, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan and Janhavi Kapoor gracing the show. The show also stars Krushna Abhishek, and aims to celebrate India and its rich culture with the superstars of the country.

While Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni appeared in the show during the first season, Alia from the Kapoor family will open the second season of the show. The first episode of the show will see the team of the upcoming movie ‘Jigra’, Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, and Karan Johar.

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ season 2 is set to drop on September 21 on Netflix.

