Sunil Grover sends warm birthday wishes to Kapil Sharma

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 : King of Comedy Kapil Sharma is celebrating his birthday today and Sunil Grover, who recently reunited with him for The Great Indian Kapil Show, posted a heartwarming wish that delighted the netizens.

Sunil Grover was one of the first celebrities to wish the comedian-actor on his birthday.

Taking to X, the comedian wrote, "Happy Birthday @KapilSharmaK9 pah ji. Wish you health, happiness and joy, keep entertaining, ab toh export quality hai ;) Lots of love."

He also shared an animated picture of him and Kapil Sharma along with the wish.

Sunil Grover's warm wish for Sharma pleased fans, indicating that they have resolved their past differences and have moved on.

Reacting to Grover's post, one user wrote, "this duo is amazing and powerful, happy birthday, Kapil bhai!"

Another user wrote, "Wonderful to see you both together."

"The collab we never expected, happy to see this one," dropped another fan.

Kapil Sharma is back with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. Joined by Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur, the show premiered on March 30, 2024. The reunion of Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma has sparked considerable buzz.

