Sunita Kapoor drops late birthday wish for husband Anil Kapoor, shares throwback pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 : Actor Anil Kapoor turned a year older on Sunday. A day later, his wife, Sunita Kapoor, took to social media to wish him a happy birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Sunita shared a string of pictures and penned a sweet note for her husband.

She captioned the post, "Happy Bday husband. One day late , but I celebrate you every single moment, hour , day and forever.. I must have done something right to have you as my husband, friend , father of our kids. Love you eternally," followed by multiple red heart emoticons.

She dropped a couple of throwback pictures from the 'Animal' actor's young days.

In one of the pictures, the couple could be seen posing for the camera and twinning in black outfits.

She also shared pictures of Anil sitting on a chair and in a restaurant.

Actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita tied the knot on May 19, 1984. Apart from Sonam, they are also doting parents to producer Rhea Kapoor and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil is currently enjoying the grand success of his recently released action thriller film 'Animal'.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

He will be next seen in the aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is all set to hit theatres on January 25, 2024.

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's official teaser and two songs, 'Sher Khul Gye' and 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch'.

The teaser showed the lead cast flying high in their jets, showing some impressive aerial action. There is also a glimpse of some nail-biting jet stunts.

'Fighter' is being pitched as an out-and-out actioner and comparisons are already being made with Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun films'.

