Sunjay Kapur, Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband, Dies of Heart Attack at 53 During Polo Match

Actor Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, died at the age of 53 following a heart attack. According to reports, the incident occurred while he was playing polo. According to reports , Kapur was playing a game of polo at the Guards Polo Club when he felt suffocated. He requested the game to be stopped and then went out of the ground. Thereafter, he suffered a heart attack and died. Kapur, 53, was a prominent Indian industrialist. He was the former husband of Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor, with whom he had two children — daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. After his separation with Karisma, Kapur was married to Priya Sachdev.

Sunjay was running a polo team - Aureus - of which he was the patron. He was playing against Sujan, which is a team run by Jaisal Singh, a hotelier. Kapur was an alumni of the Doon School. Sunjay Kapur is the Chairman of Sona Comstar, a mobility technology company specializing in engineered automotive components. Established in 1995 and headquartered in Gurugram, Sona Comstar operates manufacturing and R&D facilities in India, the USA, Serbia, Mexico, and China. The company is also a supplier to the Electric Vehicle (EV) sector.