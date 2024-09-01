Sunny, Bobby Deol share adorable post for their mom Prakash Kaur on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 : Sunny and Bobby Deol shared a special post for their mother Prakash Kaur on her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny posted an adorable picture featuring himself and his mom.

The mother-son duo happily posed for the camera.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Mama."

Bobby also extended the heartwarming wishes to his mom.

He shared a cute selfie with her on his Instagram handle and captioned the post, which read, "Happy birthday to my everything, Maa I love you."

Veteran star Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1953 when he was yet to make his Bollywood debut. Apart from Sunny, Dharmendra also has a son Bobby Deol and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita with his first wife. However, while working in films, Dharamendra's closeness with the famous actress Hema Malini started growing and in 1980 the two tied the knot.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini have daughters Esha and Ahana together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Deol recently wrapped up his shooting for the upcoming film 'Lahore 1947'.

The film is directed by the renowned Rajkumar Santoshi. Leading the cast will be Sunny Deol and Preity G Zinta, who will play pivotal roles in this highly anticipated film.

The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal will also be seen in the film. Interestingly, Sunny will also be seen sharing screen space with his son Karan Deol in 'Lahore 1947'.

He also has the war film 'Border 2' in his kitty.

Bobby Deol on the other hand will be seen locking horns with Suriya in 'Kanguva'.

