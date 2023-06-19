Sunny, Bobby Deol share Karan-Drisha wedding photos
By ANI | Published: June 19, 2023 12:38 AM 2023-06-19T00:38:33+5:30 2023-06-19T00:40:03+5:30
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 : Karan Deol tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya at Mumbai's Taj Lands End on Sunday morning.
On Sunday, actor and father Sunny Deol actor shared a glimpse of the wedding ceremony.
Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared a string of pictures which he captioned, "Today I gained a beautiful daughter. Bless you my Bachas. God Bless! #HappiestFather."
In the photos, the groom wore an off-white sherwani and teamed up with a matching turban, while Drisha looked beautiful in a printed red lehenga. She wore a mangtika and gold neckpiece to compliment her look.
Soon after she dropped the video, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.
A social media user commented, "Its a Father's day and you gained beautiful daughter."
"Cangraatzzz...DEOL FAMILY...HAPPY..MARRIED LIFE KARAN DEOL JI" a fan wrote.
Actor and uncle of the groom, Bobby Deol also shared pictures of the wedding. He wrote, "Blessed to have a daughter in our family now ... god bless you both @drishaacharya and @imkarandeol."
Karan and Drisha have been in a relationship for a long time now. Drisha is a fashion designer. Reportedly, Drisha is the granddaughter of Bimal Roy's daughter, Rinki Bhattacharya, who was married to filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya.
Karan followed in his father's footsteps and took acting as a profession. He made his Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol's directorial 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019.
