Sunny, Bobby Deol share Karan-Drisha wedding photos

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 : Karan Deol tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya at Mumbai's Taj Lands End on Sunday morning.

On Sunday, actor and father Sunny Deol actor shared a glimpse of the wedding ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared a string of pictures which he captioned, "Today I gained a beautiful daughter. Bless you my Bachas. God Bless! #HappiestFather."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtomeVbMcK9/

In the photos, the groom wore an off-white sherwani and teamed up with a matching turban, while Drisha looked beautiful in a printed red lehenga. She wore a mangtika and gold neckpiece to compliment her look.

Soon after she dropped the video, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

A social media user commented, "Its a Father's day and you gained beautiful daughter."

"Cangraatzzz...DEOL FAMILY...HAPPY..MARRIED LIFE KARAN DEOL JI" a fan wrote.

Actor and uncle of the groom, Bobby Deol also shared pictures of the wedding. He wrote, "Blessed to have a daughter in our family now ... god bless you both @drishaacharya and @imkarandeol."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtoynY9tDhB/

Karan and Drisha have been in a relationship for a long time now. Drisha is a fashion designer. Reportedly, Drisha is the granddaughter of Bimal Roy's daughter, Rinki Bhattacharya, who was married to filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya.

Karan followed in his father's footsteps and took acting as a profession. He made his Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol's directorial 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor