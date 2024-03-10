Sunny Deol, Anil Kapoor attend Zee Cine Awards 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 : Sunny Deol graced the Zee Cine Awards 2024 along with his sons Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol. He looked stunning in his black suit.

The trio posed for the camera with a smile.

Apart from them, many celebs were spotted on the red carpet including Subhash Ghai, Kriti Sanon, Mouni Roy, Anil Kapoor and many more.

The Kriti Sanon looked elegant in a glamorous purple gown.

Ace actor Anil Kapoor was also spotted at the event.

It is a starry night at Zee Cine Awards 2024. From Shah Rukh Khan to Bobby Deol, stars arrived in style during the event. Actor Shahid Kapoor also graced the occasion and stunned everyone with his look.

For the special day, he opted to wear a checked jacket with black trousers that made his entire appearance a perfect blend of style and glamour.

Several Bollywood celebs on Sunday attended the Zee Cine Awards 2024 in Mumbai. From Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurana, Pooja Chopra, Shalini Pandey, Sanjana Sanehi, Ankita Lokhande, and Randeep Hooda, to many others were spotted on the red carpet.

Pooja Chopra looked glamorous in her shimmery red gown. Ayushmann Khurrana stunned in his silver-coloured coat that he teamed up with black trousers.

Aparshakti Khurana looked dapper in his black suit as he walked the red carpet. While on the other hand, Ankita Lokhande opted for an ethnic look and donned a beautiful golden saree. Sanjana Sanehi opted for a polka dot look. Bobby Deol also arrived in style for the event. Adah Sharma chose to wear traditional attire for the special occasion.

Harsh Beniwal was also spotted. Simrat Kaur and Neeti Mohan also looked stunning as they arrived on the red carpet.

Zee Cine Awards 2024 will witness performances by actors including Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Bobby Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana, Mouni Roy, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur amongst others.

Zee Cine Awards 2024 is hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana while Sunil Grover will take over for a few fun segments. Shah Rukh Khan is also set to perform at Zee Cine Awards 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor