Sunny Deol celebrates "real heroes of Bharat" on Army Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 : Actor Sunny Deol celebrated the spirit of real heroes of India on the occassion of Army Day, which is celebrated annually on January 15 in the country.

The 'Gadar' actor took to Instagram to drop a video from his movie 'Border.'

He captioned the post, "Celebrating the real heroes of Bharat on #ArmyDay. Aap ho toh hum hain. #HindustanZindabad #IndianArmy #LoveArmedForces #indianarmyday #reelsinstagram #reelsindia #explore."

In response to the post, his brother and actor Bobby Deol dropped heart emojis.

Notably, 'Border' was a war film based on the real-life events that took place during the Battle of Longewala in 1971, a crucial engagement between India and Pakistan during the war between the two countries in 1971.

The film starred Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee in pivotal roles.

It portrays the valiant efforts of a small group of Indian soldiers who successfully defended their post.

It is known for its patriotic theme, powerful performances, and memorable music.

Released in 1997, the film was praised for its portrayal of the war and the emotions of the soldiers involved.

Meanwhile, Sunny is basking on the success of 'Gadar 2', which was a massive box office hit and collected an estimated Rs 515.03 crore in about a month.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film also stars Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel in lead roles.

Sunny Deol will also be seen next in Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Lahore 1947', which is being produced by actor Aamir Khan.

