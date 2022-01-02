Sunny Deol gives glimpse of his 'icing on the cake' moment
By ANI | Published: January 2, 2022 04:47 PM2022-01-02T16:47:19+5:302022-01-02T16:55:02+5:30
Actor Sunny Deol is having a gala time in Manali.
Actor Sunny Deol is having a gala time in Manali.
On Sunday, he took to Instagram and shared a video of him playfully shoving his head in the snow.
"Icing on the cake. Enjoy every moment of Life. #Mountains #snowday #sunday," Sunny captioned the clip.
Earlier, he dropped multiple pictures from the hill station, wherein he can be seen striking poses against the mesmerising view of the snow-capped mountains.
Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "A fresh whiff of mountain air to welcome 2022#Manali #NewYear #Nature #2022".
It seems like Manali is Sunny's favourite holiday destination as last year also he along with his father Dharmendra spent quality time for a couple of days there.
He also shot a few portions of his upcoming film 'Gadar 2' there.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app