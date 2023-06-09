Sunny Deol leaves fans with goosebumps as he recreates iconic dialogue 'Hindustan Zindabad tha, hai, aur..."

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 : After 22 years, Sunny Deol's blockbuster film 'Gadar Ek Prem Katha' got re-released on big screens today. During the promotions, the actor can be seen in a turbaned look just like his character Tara Singh from the film.

The pictures and videos of him from his Delhi visit went viral on social media.

In one of the videos, Sunny Deol can be seen delivering his iconic dialogue, "Hindustan Zindabad tha, hai aur rahega"

https://twitter.com/Aashu9/status/1667074092573528065

He can be seen dressed in a grey blazer that he teamed up with a white shirt, a pair of trouser and grey turban.

The Anil Sharma-directed romantic-action drama set during the Partition of India and starring Ameesha Patel, created history at the box office when it was released in 2001.The flick starred the late Amrish Puri in a pivotal role. The film mainly revolves around Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (portrayed by Ameesha), a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan.

The re-release of 'Gadar' comes at a time when the cast is coming up with a sequel.

Helmed by Anil Sharma 'Gadar 2' also stars Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. Utkarsh played the role of Sunny and Ameesha's son in the first part.

Excited about the second part, Sunny earlier said, "'Gadar - Ek Prem Katha' has been an eminent part of my life, personally as well as professionally. Tara Singh from Gadar isn't just a protagonist but went on to become a cult icon that defied all odds and crossed all boundaries for his Family and Love. Collaborating with the team after, 22 years was a creatively enriching experience."

