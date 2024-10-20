Sunny Deol shares pictures from his "jaat-tastic" 67th birthday celebrations

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 20 : Star Sunny Deol rang in his 67th birthday on the sets of his upcoming film 'Jaat'.

Interestingly, directors like Raj Kumar Santoshi, Rahul Rawail and Anil Sharma specially travelled to Hyderabad to celebrate Sunny's birthday.

On Sunday, Sunny took to Instagram and thanked everyone for making him feel special on his birthday.

"It was a #Jaat-tastic Birthday! Thank you to my wonderful colleagues , my Director, Producers, Co-Actors , crew for this beautiful celebration. @dongopichand @mythriofficial @peoplemediafactory @randeephooda @vineet_ksofficial @reginaacassandraa @doprishipunjabi A big thank you to my friends @anilsharma_dir #RajKumarSantoshi #RahulRawail @anurag_singh_films for coming down to Hyderabad and all the way to my set, truly felt special," he shared.

"Pleasant surprise was the gesture by the single screen exhibitors (backbone of the film industry) who came from their towns and cities and we spoke about our relationship that has lasted for so many decades between my films and single screens and the audiences. Really felt nostalgic at you all sharing stories from Ghayal, Ghatak,Border, Gadar and Betaab days and craze Indian cinema has had specially in our towns and non metro cities. Really grateful for you all for taking time and visiting me here and celebrating with me," Sunny added.

Sunny also shared pictures from the birthday celebrations. You can also spot actors Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar cheering for Sunny as he cut his birthday cake.

On October 19th, the film's first-look poster and the film's official title Jaat were unveiled.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by the Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, 'Jaat' aims to be a cinematic experience filled with high-octane action and gripping drama.The first look poster features Deol in a commanding and intense pose, perfectly setting the stage for the film's dynamic narrative.Sunny Deol, renowned for his powerful performances and magnetic screen presence, is collaborating with Malineni, a director acclaimed for seamlessly blending intense action with compelling storytelling.

The cast of 'Jaat' also includes Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra. The film is backed by leading production companies. The music is composed by the acclaimed Thaman S, while Rishi Punjabi takes charge of cinematography.

Navin Nooli will oversee editing, and Avinash Kolla will be responsible for production design. Furthermore, the film's action sequences, choreographed by Anl Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat, promise to deliver breathtaking stunts that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

