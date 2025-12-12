Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' to pay tribute to Kargil warriors, teaser to be launched on Vijay Diwas

Mumbai, Dec 12 The makers of one of the most anticipated sequels, "Border 2", have unveiled a new poster from the drama, capturing all four protagonists of the film, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in a single frame.

The makers also announced that they will be releasing the teaser of the drama on December 16, during Vijay Diwas.

The poster has all of them flaunting their distinct grit- Sunny in his iconic, battle-hardened avatar, Varun with intense and unwavering determination on duty, Diljit radiating raw resilience in the heart of conflict, and Ahan showcasing bold, youthful courage.

Sharing the poster on his official Instagram handle, Varun wrote, "Vijay Diwas ka josh, 1971 ki jeet ki yaad, aur saal ka sabse grand teaser launch - ek saath! 🇮🇳 #Border2 teaser out on 16th December at 1:30 PM IST. Releasing in cinemas on 23rd January 2026. (sic)."

The teaser of "Border 2" will be launched on 16th December at 1:30 PM, on Vijay Diwas.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated to mark the military victory over Pakistan in 1971 during the Indo-Pakistani War.

Recently, the makers shared Ahan's first look poster from the forthcoming war drama, which received a positive response from movie buffs.

Reacting to this, Ahan revealed that the audience's response has left him deeply humbled. He added that the uniform he wears in the movie is more than just a costume for him.

Ahan said, “Seeing the love coming in for the Border 2 poster is truly humbling. Wearing the uniform carries a sense of responsibility, and I wanted the look to reflect the honesty and discipline of a Navy officer.”

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh, the film is scheduled to be out in the cinema halls on January 23, 2026.

