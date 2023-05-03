Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol gets engaged to his long time girlfriend, wedding in June

Superstar Sunny Deol's son Karan is engaged and set to marry next month, in June.The actor, who will next be seen in Apne 2, had his engagement a few months back. According to reports, the engagement happened a few months back with Dharmendra and Hema Malini in attendance. Last year, rumours had been rife that Karan was engaged to filmmaker Bimal Roy's great-granddaughter, Drisha Roy. However, Karan’s team shut down the engagement rumours and said, “Karan and Drisha are childhood friends. The news about them getting engaged is not true. ”

Earlier, on Valentine's Day this year, Karan was spotted with a mystery girl in Dubai. It sparked rumors again that the actor had found love. Karan Deol is Sunny Deol’s son and veteran actor Dharmendra’s grandson. He made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. It was written and directed by Sunny Deol and produced by Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd and Zee Studios. He will next be seen in Apne 2, also starring his family members, including grandfather Dharmendra and uncle Bobby Deol. Karan made his debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The film tanked at the box office upon its release.