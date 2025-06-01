Sunny Kaushal Drops an Exciting Look of His Upcoming Project; Actor Shares Interesting First Look

Sunny Kaushal has never restricted himself with his projects, be it films or songs; he has always served excitement to his audience. Recently, the Shiddat actor took to his social media handle to share a short video clip of his upcoming project. Keeping the nature of the spectacle under wraps, Sunny has surely skyrocketed excitement among his admirers, leaving them curious about what’s to come.

The video features Sunny’s transition from a young Punjabi boy to the actor he is now. This transition is backed by musical vocals that say, “Tenu kaada guroor? Why the chip on your shoulder? But I’m the same guy, maybe a little older,” and ends with a date, June 6th, suggesting that the project will be out on June 6th.

Sunny Kaushal’s novel venture has raised interest and curiosity among his fans and followers. While many have seen him impress everyone with his screen presence, the netizens are mighty eager to know what he has in store with this! But buckle up! Sunny Kaushal has all the plans to drop a treat on June 6th!