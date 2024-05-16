Sunny Kaushal flaunts 'bromance' on Vicky Kaushal's birthday, shares childhood picture of the 'Uri' star

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16 : Actor Vicky Kaushal is celebrating his 36th birthday today. Making him feel special on his special day, his brother Sunny Kaushal showered some love on him.

He dropped a few pictures on Instagram. The first picture is of Vicky from his childhood days. In the second snap, Vicky could be seen cutting his birthday cake.

"36 saalon mein zyada toh kuch nahi badla...Happy birthday cutie

@vickykaushal09," Sunny captioned the post.

Sunny recently appeared with Vicky on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', where the duo flaunted 'bromance'.

In the episode, Vicky recounted an incident where he got into trouble with their parents and ended up being scolded.

"We have both been beaten up by our parents," Vicky revealed.

"Mummy would punish us on a regular basis and she still does. As for dad, he would beat us on 3-4 important events of the year. Those 4-5 beatings will be the ones that you can never forget," he shared.

The brothers also talked about their love for dance.

"We used to dance in front of our guests. In childhood, we used to participate in the building's cultural programs, so we used to participate and prepare coordinated dances on medleys. So between 26th January and the next, we would showcase our previous performances to our guests, together in the hall. So our father used to say 'they dance really well, show them something' and we would excitedly perform in front of them," they shared.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna in 'Chhava'.

Vicky plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and Rashmika takes on the role of his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale, in the film.

Earlier, after wrapping up the film shoot, Rashmika took to Instagram and gave a shout-out to the team.

Thanking director Laxman Utekar and Vicky for being excellent collaborators on set, Rashmika wrote, "@laxman.utekar sir... I just wonder how can a man handle such a big set with at least 1500 working people with such calm and poise." "Sir you have seen me as Yesubai when no one in the world could've even thought about this and I truly wonder how, and not just me. The whole country will wonder how.. but watching those visuals make me tear up.. you've gotten a performance out of me that I am excited for the world to watch," she wrote.

Addressing Vicky as Maharaj, Rashmika said she had a great time sharing the screen with the actor. "It's been such a pleasure working with you. You are just tooooo warm and kind (except for the last day where you were just taking my case) but most days you were amazing. I am kidding. You are such a gem. I will always wish the best for you man. Was such a pleasure. Mom has told me to convey regards to you (sic)" she added.

The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and is all set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2024.

