Sunny Kaushal to Avinash Tiwary: Most Versatile Performers of 2024

The year 2024 is coming to a close, and it's just the right time to reflect on Bollywood actors who delivered standout performances. Be it romance, drama, action, or thrill, this year saw a plethora of actors showcasing their range as versatile performers. Here's taking a look at the top 5 actors who stole the show with their standout performances.

Sunny Kaushal

Sunny Kaushal emerged as the star of the year with his impressive performance in 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba'. The 'Shiddat' star left the audience mighty stunned with an intriguing portrayal of Abhimanyu and emerged as one of the most power-packed actors of 2024.

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao showcased his range as an actor in the sports drama 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', and stole the limelight with his character Mahendra Aggarwal. The actor's authentic portrayal and his unmatched screen presence turned out to be the highlight of the film.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan left everyone mighty impressed with his strong portrayal in 'Fighter'. The actor essayed the role of Squadron leader Shamsher Pathania, spotlighting his ability to pull off an emotionally loaded character with utmost finesse.

Avinash Tiwary

Avinash Tiwary was recently seen in the thriller 'Sikandar Ka Muqaddar', and left no stone unturned to showcase his acting prowess to full glory. The actor highlighted his emotional range by portraying a complex character and cemented himself as one of the most versatile performers.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan stunned everyone by essaying a real-life character in 'Chandu Champion'. By playing an out-of-the-box role, Kartik Aaryan proved to be one of the most sought-after actors of his time, leaving his admirers wanting more.