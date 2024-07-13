Sunny Leone bats for smooth communications as the bedrock of every relationship

Mumbai, July 13 Actress Sunny Leone, who hosts the dating reality show ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please’, has shared the key factor that works across the spectrum of relationships.

During the latest episode of the show, Sunny said, “Relationships mein sabse important cheez kya hota hai? Communication”. It’s time for a ‘Baycation’ for our ideal matches.

After the showdown, Nayera and Digivijay ended up winning the ideal match. Later, Harsh revealed that his decision to dump Kashish was Addy’s brainchild. This left Kashish shocked and heartbroken. She broke down as Addy scrambled to defend himself, but everyone turned against him, causing him to lose his cool.

Kashish confronted Addy, and wrestled with conflicting stories, feeling unsure and questioning her judgement, during this moment Sunny stepped in.

After the three-way battle between the ideal matches, the defeated couples now battle for supremacy in the retreat of ‘Bay cation’. The boys went blindfolded while the girls took charge of solving the puzzle.

During this fierce competition, alliances are put to the test and hidden truths rain down like confetti. Get ready for a day filled with challenges and heartening moments as the Splitsvillains tackle this task.

‘MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please’ is available on MTV and JioCinema.

