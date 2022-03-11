Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh by Islamic groups?

Actress and host Sunny Leone is all set to star in a an Indo-Bangladesh film. Now as per a E-Times report, Sunny can’t start shooting for the film, as her work permit for the film has been canceled by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of Bangladesh. The report adds that some Islamic groups have threatened to stage protests if Sunny Leone enters Bangladesh and that’s why the Bangladesh government didn’t want to take a chance. This is not the first time the actress has been denied entry in Bangladesh. In 2015 also, she couldn’t attend a cultural event in the country as many Islamic groups staged protests against her and Sunny had to cancel her trip.

Recently she, featured in a Bangladeshi music video which faced backlash from certain Bangladeshi groups. Earlier this month the ministry had allowed 11 Indian artistes, including Sunny Leone, to shoot in Bangladesh for the big-budget film ‘Soldiers’ directed by Shamim Ahamed Roni. The list also included a few actors from Tollywood. However, now, except Sunny Leone, the rest of the actors have been given the work permit. The shooting was supposed to start on March 5 and the schedule was supposed to continue till September 4. On the work front, Sunny Leone’s crime-thriller show ‘Anamika’ is currently, streaming on MX Player. Sunny plays an assassin named Agent M in the show which is directed by Vikram Bhatt.

