Sunny Leone: It is difficult to be a working mother

Mumbai, Sep 11 Sunny Leone, who is making headlines for her Tamil debut with 'Oh My Ghost', opens up about the challenges of striking a balance between professional life and motherhood.

Looking at the flexibility in dance moves and expressions of 'DID Super Moms' contestant Sadika on the romantic track 'Kuch Na Kaho' from the 1994 movie '1942: A Love Story', Sunny was full of appreciation for her and she was also amazed to hear that just after a few months of delivering a baby she came to perform on the stage.

Sunny said: "I am really surprised and curious to know how you manage to practice and work with such a small child, that too after just a few months of your delivery. There are several mothers who take so much time to bounce back to their normal life, but you came back to work so soon."

She further shared that being a mother of three, she knew how tough it is to properly coordinate between work-life and also perform the duties of a mother.

"I, as a mother, know that it is difficult to be a working mother, and I have three children. After I turned into a mother, I had to strike a balance between work and my children too and some days, it used to get difficult. I know how much you have to care for such a small child, along with rehearsals and everything, so it's really commendable. You truly are a wonderful mother," she added.

The dance reality show 'DID Super Moms' is judged by Remo D'Souza, Bhagyashree Dassani, and Urmila Matondkar. The show airs on Zee TV.

