Sunny Leone recalls her 2016 interview where is got humiliated for her adult film career

Actress Sunny Leone in her recent interview spoke about her past interview experience when she was questioned about her past life when she worked in the adult film industry, 'This was on multi-levels of feeling hurt. The biggest question afterward - there were rows of chairs and people sitting in that room. I turn I go, ‘Did I do something to you people? Did I hurt you in any way? Did you not think it was okay to come and stop this?’ You’ve worked with these people for several years and not one person thought it was not right and they needed to stop this. Not one" said the actress. She also confessed that the interview made her so uncomfortable, She said, 'I thought I should observe respect if he is someone higher on the totem pole. And one should always respect their elders. So, I sat there. I wanted it to end. I almost got out of it. I was so close but then he said, ‘No no no, sit down so I said ok.'

This interview was taken by a very famous journalist in 2016, but as soon as the videos went viral many celebs and netizens criticized the journalist on her ridiculous question.