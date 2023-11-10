Sunny Leone thanks Mumbai Police for finding her domestic help's missing daughter

Actor and model Sunny Leone expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Mumbai Police after her housekeeper's missing daughter was located within 24 hours of her after going missing. On November 9, Sunny took to Instagram to seek help in finding nine-year-old Anushka Kiran More, who had gone missing in Jogeshwari, Mumbai. In a post, Sunny shared Anushka's photo and details, offering a reward of ₹50,000 for information leading to her reunion with her family.

Later on Instagram, Sunny Leone announced that Anushka had been found, thanking the Mumbai Police and supporters. In a post, she expressed her relief and gratitude, stating, "Our prayers have been answered! God is so great! God bless this family! From the family... Thank you so much to the Mumbai police, and we got Anushkaa back after 24 hours of her disappearance. Thank you to all my well-wishers for sharing the post and making the news viral. I thank each and everyone from the bottom of my heart.”

The post included a heartwarming picture of Anushka being embraced by her parents, capturing the emotional reunion. Sunny Leone's supporters and fans flooded the comments section with commendations for both the actor and the Mumbai Police, praising their swift and effective collaboration in resolving the situation.