Suparn Varma says Manoj Bajpayee is 'one of the best dialogue writers in the country'

Mumbai, May 31 Writer-producer Suparn Varma, who is known for 'The Family Man', 'Rana Naidu' and is gearing up for 'The Good Wife', has shared that his frequent collaborator Manoj Bajpayee is a good dialogue writer.

They go back a long way; the recent release 'Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai', on which Suparn serves as a creative producer, marks their recent collaboration.

Speaking about his experience working with Manoj Bajpayee, Suparn shared: "Manoj is not just a friend and collaborator but also one of the best actors and dialogue writers in the country. His dedication and passion for his craft are truly inspiring. One of the most valuable lessons I've learned from him is the importance of leaving ego aside and working together as a team, surrendering ourselves to the vision of the project."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor