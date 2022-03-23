'Super excited to be a dadi', Sonam Kapoor's mother-in-law reacts to her pregnancy news

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor on Monday announced her pregnancy news. She took her Instagram and shared pictures with her husband Anand Ahuja, in the pictures she showed her baby bump.

Reacting to this, Sonam's mother-in-law Priya Ahuja, shared a picture of Sonam on her Instagram and wrote "Super excited to be a dadi, soon. Cant wait. Love you my Bachaas. God bless (sic)."



Sonam Kapoor's dad Anil Kapoor is also super excited to be grandfather, speaking on the same he said "Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news! (sic)."

While Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor penned a note as she is going to be grandmother, she wrote "Of all the names I have been called am going to love being called NANI the best Yayy! Can’t wait to be a NANI !!! (sic)."

Sonam Kapoor announcing her preganacy wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.”

