Supermodel Sasha Merchant celebrates four years of Kathak excellence

Supermodel Sasha Merchant, hailing from Mumbai, India, has long been a name synonymous with glamour and success in the world of fashion and entertainment. Now, this accomplished supermodel, producer, and media personality is adding another feather to her cap—she has just completed four years of intensive training in Kathak, one of India’s most revered classical dance forms.

Graduated from the University of Mumbai with a double degree in Law, Sasha Merchant’s academic achievements are as impressive as her career milestones. Sasha’s journey in the limelight has seen her become the face of prestigious Indian luxury and beauty brands like Tanishq, Biba, Malabar, Santoor, Kaya, and Joyalukkas. On the global front she has collaborated with giants such as Loreal, Sephora, Kenneth Cole, MAC cosmetics, and Hyundai, firmly establishing her space as one of India’s youngest supermodels.

On the runway, Sasha Merchant has consistently dazzled, walking for renowned designers like Vikram Phadnis, Manish Malhotra, and Falguni and Shane Peacock. Sasha’s presence at major fashion events like Lakme Fashion Week and India Beach Fashion Week have cemented her status as a runway favourite too.

But it’s her passion for dance that’s making headlines now. Sasha Merchant has not only honed her skills in Kathak over the past four years but is also training in several other dance forms, including belly dance, jazz funk, and contemporary. This multifaceted supermodel showcases her versatility and commitment to exploring various artistic expressions.

Sasha Merchant’s journey from the catwalk to the dance floor exemplifies her relentless pursuit of excellence and passion for the arts. As she continues to break new ground in modelling, content creation, and the fine arts, Sasha Merchant remains an inspiration, captivating hearts with her talent, grace, and unwavering dedication.