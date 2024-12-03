"Superpower In Delhi Behind Eknath Shinde": Shiv Sena (UBT) Leaders Criticize Delay in Declaring Maharashtra's Next CM Amid Suspense

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday alleged that a "superpower" in Delhi was behind Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's "tantrums and sulking" against BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. Raut's remarks targeted the ongoing suspense over the identity of Maharashtra's next chief minister. He suggested that Shinde's actions were only possible with the backing of a "Mahashakti" from Delhi, claiming no one would dare challenge those in power there. Shinde in a press conference recently declared that he and his party would support the BJP's choice for chief minister.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also expressed disappointment over the delay in naming the chief ministerial candidate. She criticized the coalition for insulting the mandate they received, highlighting that while the Jharkhand CM has already been sworn in, Maharashtra’s oath-taking ceremony is still pending. The ceremony, scheduled for December 5, faces uncertainty, as the Governor has not been informed about the claim to form the government, and the chief minister's identity remains unknown.

"It is not a matter of humour but of sadness that they are insulting the mandate they received. They have announced that the oath-taking ceremony will take place on December 5, but the Governor is unaware. No one has staked a claim before him to form the government, nor has he invited anyone. Nobody knows who the Chief Minister will be. It is disheartening for Maharashtra that despite such a strong mandate, they are unable to make a decision. In contrast, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand has already taken the oath, but this is not happening in Maharashtra," she told ANI. The Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was routed in the November 20 polls, managing only 46 of the 288 Assembly seats. The Congress won 16, Shiv Sena (UBT) got 20 and Sharad Pawar's NCP secured 10. The BJP-led Mahayuti won a massive 230 seats, with the BJP getting a record 132 seats, followed by Shiv Sena 57 and Ajit Pawar-led NCP 41.



