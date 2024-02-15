Superstar Kamal Haasan to Contest in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan is set to participate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Haasan, who leads the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party, will be contesting either from Coimbatore or Chennai in the upcoming polls.

Earlier this week, Haasan's party was assigned the symbol of a "battery torch" for the elections. Reports suggest that he will be aligning with the DMK and Congress for the elections and will be part of the INDIA bloc alliance.

Haasan ventured into politics in 2018, and his party has been actively engaged in Coimbatore politics in recent years. In 2021, he contested the assembly elections from Coimbatore South but was defeated by the BJP's Vanathi Sreenivasan by a narrow margin of 1,500 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, MNM candidate Dr. R. Mahendran contested from the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat.